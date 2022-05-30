Bounce partners with Bharat Petroleum to set up 19,000 battery swapping stations

Bounce Infinity has partnered with Bharat Petroleum to set up battery swapping stations across 19,000 Bharat Petroleum fuel stations, in a phased manner.

Consumers looking to swap their nearly drained batteries can search for the nearest swapping location on the Bounce App. The framework will cater not only to the company’s retail business, but will also support the interoperable partners (2Ws, 3Ws and other OEMs) for ease of mobility across geographies and form factors such as two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The Infinity swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. The battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can be swapped with their near-empty batteries. Bounce Infinity has recorded over 1.2 million battery swaps on its energy infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “The partnership reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and pollution-free country by making our network accessible to consumers at the same scale and convenience as refuelling. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership between Bounce Infinity and BPCL”.

Energy solutions

Commenting on the partnership, PS Ravi, Executive Director In-Charge (Retail), BPCL, said, “BPCL has always been at the forefront of providing all forms of energy solutions for personal and commercial mobility to our customers. As we pace ourselves for an exciting phase of energy transition towards clean energy, we are delighted to partner with Bounce Infinity, a leading start up offering innovative and state-of-the art smart battery swapping solutions for two-wheeler and three-wheeler EV customers.

BPCL is said to service over 10 million 2/3-wheeler customers every day across its country-wide network. Backed by small local businesses, fuelling bunks, subway stations, cafes and restaurants, Bounce Infinity Swapping network has a distribution of hundreds of smart stations across major Indian cities. These stations, which were installed about 11 months back, have seen over 1.2M swaps translating to over 49M+ EV kms.

The Infinity Swapping Network doesn’t just store energy - it also transmits data. The smart battery and the station carry numerous sensors and IOT that communicate securely with the outside world. This helps the company to scale smartly and distribute the network without creating an imbalance in the grid.

In December 2021, Bounce announced the launch of its consumer electric scooter and battery swapping network under the brand name - Bounce Infinity. Backed by global investors such as Falcon Edge, Sequoia Capital, Accel, B-CAP, Qualcomm etc. the company has raised over $220 million and is on the mission to be the face for the electric revolution in the world.