Bounce partners with NoBroker.com for battery swapping stations

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) maker Bounce on Saturday said it has partnered with India’s first realty start-up unicorn — NoBroker.com — for providing battery swapping station.
With this partnership, Bounce gets access to over 1-lakh Nobroker.com locations across India. This smart battery swapping solution will be largely available across residential welfare societies (apartments, standalone buildings, gated societies), making it convenient for consumers to access the nearest swapping station on their Bounce App, the company said in a statement.
Last week, Bounce announced a series of partnerships with brands such as Park+, Readyassist, Kitchens@, HelloWorld and Goodbox to set up over 4,400 battery swapping stations across India. Swapping stations would work on similar principles to a fuel station.
Bounce battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in a minute. With this infrastructure in place, customers wouldn’t have to wait for the scooter to charge, be anxious about the range, or remember to charge it.
Bounce aims to set up battery swapping stations within one kilometre of wherever its customers are and build a robust swapping infrastructure to support over a million scooters over the next 24 months, the company said.
“This partnership will offer a seamless swapping battery swapping experience for consumers and enable us to reach our goals faster,” Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bounce, said.
