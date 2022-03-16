Bounce Infinity partners with Greaves Retail for EV battery swapping stations

EV manufacturer Bounce Infinity has announced a strategic partnership with Greaves Retail to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves Electric Vehicles.

The company has identified Bengaluru as the pilot city for this project. As part of this partnership, Bounce Infinity plans to target 10 cities with 300 Battery Swap stations per city in different parts of the country to help Greaves Retail strengthen last-mile connectivity.

Also, the battery swapping service will be for both electric 2-wheelers (Ampere) and 3-wheelers (B2B & B2C segments) of Greaves Retail. All popular models of Ampere are expected to be available to customers with BaaS (battery-as-a-service). Commenting on the partnership, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, ““Bounce and Greaves Retail remain committed in bringing affordable and sustainable solutions to the market. We are happy to have Ampere as our partners who will be using our battery swapping platform. This enables more Indians to have access to affordable mobility with Baas..’’

Interoperability

YVS Vijay Kumar, CEO - Greaves Retail, Greaves Cotton, said, ‘’As we are committed to providing our customers with uninterrupted drive with our electric vehicles, this partnership with Bounce Infinity will help us expand our offerings and strengthen our leadership position in EV space.’’

The Bounce Infinity swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. The stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries for Greaves Retail customers that they can swap with their near-empty batteries. The integration has already been completed with Greaves electric scooters and would soon be made available to other models of Greaves.

Bounce Infinity swap stations are designed keeping interoperability in mind. The battery swapping network supports diverse vehicle segments, brands, and models. Bounce Infinity aims to set up battery swapping stations within one kilometre of anywhere in the city. The company is building swapping infrastructure to support over ten lakh scooters in the next 12-24 months. The company has also partnered with brands such as Nobroker, Park+, Unigas, Readyassist, Kitchens@, HelloWorld and Goodbox to set up this infrastructure.