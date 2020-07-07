BP to invest $70 million in Green Growth Equity Fund

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
BP has announced its intention to invest into the Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF). The fund, established in 2018, is focussed on identifying, investing, and supporting growth in zero carbon and low carbon energy solutions in India, according to a company statement.
“With a commitment of $70 million, BP will, upon investment later this year, become a limited partner in GGEF and have representation on its advisory committee, as well as the rights to co-invest in projects alongside GGEF,” the statement said.
GGEF already includes investments from the Government of India, through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and the UK Government, through the Department for International Development (DfID). It expects to reach about $700-million commitment at final close and grow further through leveraged capital options, the statement added.
Sashi Mukundan, President at BP India and senior vice-president, BP group, said, “Our investment in GGEF will aim to scale-up commercially viable low carbon solutions. The portfolio and scale of investments made by GGEF - be it in solar power, mobility solutions or sustainable infrastructure management - is extraordinary. Each one of these will help India achieve its climate goals.”
The GGEF is managed by EverSource Capital, a joint venture between Lightsource bp and Everstone Capital, and has invested in businesses like Ayana Renewable Power, Radiance Renewables, GreenCell Mobility and EverEnviro.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
I am an NRI and would like to start investing in stocks (long-term) through an NRO account. How would I go ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...