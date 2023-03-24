Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited on Friday launched 19 EV fast-charging stations at 110 fuel stations along 15 highways in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The company has launched three corridors with 19 fuel stations in Kerala, six corridors with 33 fuel stations in Karnataka and ten with 58 fuel stations in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, P.S.Ravi, Executive Director (Retail), BPCL said the company is in the process of setting up 7,000 charging points across the country in two years from the current 500 plus points. It is anticipating a ₹750-800 crore investment, he said adding that BPCL is the only oil major having the largest network of EV charging stations on the highway corridor.

So far, the company has converted 21 highways into electric corridors and going forward, by March, 200 highways will be covered with EV fast chargers to support and accelerate EV growth in the country, he said.

Cost of charging

Asked on the rates for charging vehicles, Executive Director said it would be 35-40 per cent cheaper than fuelling a petrol driven car.

Pushp Kumar Nayar, Head Retail South said “it takes just 30 minutes to charge an EV, giving the driving range of up to 125 km at our fuel stations. We have maintained the distance within 100 km between the two charging stations’.

The fast chargers are easy to use. They can be self-operated without any manual assistance though support staff will be available if needed. The company has digitalised the entire EV charger locator, operations and transaction process through Hello BPCL app for an online hassle free and transparent user experience.

The company is in the process of converting its petrol bunks into energy stations where all forms of fuels will be available. The officials quoting reports said there are 40 lakh electric vehicles plying in Indian roads and the CAGR would be 4.9 per cent by 2030. This would create 15 million direct and indirect jobs. The highway corridors would remove the range anxiety of electric vehicle owners driving long distance.

BPCL Petroleum has also rolled out its chain of In & Out convenience stores at key fuel stations on highways for added convenience to its customers.