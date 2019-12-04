BPCL begins doorstep delivery of diesel in Noida

How to be the Boss Lady
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has started doorstep delivery of diesel for industrial and bulk customers in Noida from Wednesday. A company statement said the delivery of the fuel will commence from the Shaheed Ramendra Pratap Singh Petrol Pump at Sector-95 in Noida. With this, BPCL has become the first company to begin door step delivery of fuel in the National Capital Region.
A BPCL official told BusinessLine the fuel will be delivered at the same price available at the retail outlets.
According to the statement, the service will benefit housing societies, malls, hospitals, banks, large transporters, construction sites, and small and big industries. The customers can book diesel through a mobile app and get it delivered at a given location.
The retail outlet operator will have to procure a mobile dispensing unit, get approvals from BPCL and also install a separate fuel dispensation outlet to enable this service, the official said.
At present, the industrial and bulk customers, who require the fuel, have to visit the nearest retail outlet to fill in containers/barrels. The new initiative aims to make the process convenient for people to get the oil delivered at their doorstep. The fuel delivery vehicle comes fitted with a mobile dispenser and a 4,000-litre fuel tank, the statement added.
