State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland have initiated a pilot programme to test the effectiveness of ED7 (Diesel blended with 7 per cent ethanol) fuel.

The programme aims to transform India’s bio-fuel economy and achieve a stable energy mix. The ED7 fuel, developed by BPCL-R&D, consists of 93 per cent diesel and 7 per cent ethanol. The blend has undergone rigorous testing and validation on the engine test bench in collaboration with Ashok Leyland, the oil marketing company (OMC) said.

BPCL CMD G Krishnakumar said the company is developing sustainable fuel options under the clean fuel development programme in association with leading automotive OEM’s, Ashok Leyland and Hero MotoCorp, and is committed towards developing sustainable fuel options.

“BPCL has commenced supply of E20 in many cities across the nation. Today’s flag off of the Pilot ED7for buses with Ashok Leyland and flex fuels (E27 & E85) for two wheelers along with Hero MotoCorp is a step by BPCL towards our country’s aim of reducing import bill & providing sustainability,” he added.

Pilot project

Ashok Leyland conducted extensive laboratory trials on their engines using the ED7 fuel. The fuel blend showcases a remarkable reduction in pollution levels, including Particulate Matter and Nitrogen oxides (NOx).

It can be seamlessly adopted by diesel vehicles without requiring any significant modifications in engine. After the pilot program, a comprehensive report will be submitted to ARAI, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, for developing a roadmap for commercial implementation of the fuel, BPCL said.

Hero MotoCorp, in alignment with its vision of being the future of mobility, has developed a Flex-Fuel Prototype at its Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. The vehicle, equipped with a 125cc BS6 engine, can run on ethanol-blended petrol mixtures ranging from 20 per cent (E20) to 85 per cent (E85) ethanol blends.

The Flex-Fuel prototype utilises advanced software to detect the ethanol blend in the fuel and adjust engine control parameters accordingly, ensuring a trouble-free riding experience. The engine’s performance and emissions remain uncompromised across the entire blend range.

