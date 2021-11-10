BPCL hands over final dividend of ₹108.27 crore to Kerala government

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has paid a dividend of ₹108.27 crore to Kerala Government as the final dividend for the year ended on March 31.

The demand draft towards the final dividend has been handed over at a function held at Thiruvananthapuram. Pinarayi Vijayan, the State Chief Minister received the DD from Sanjay Khanna, Executive Director, BPCL Kochi Refinery.

Earlier, BPCL had paid an amount of ₹39.20 crore to the government as interim dividend and the total dividend for FY 2020-21 is ₹147.47 crores. The Kerala government is holding 1,86,66,666 shares in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.