BPCL inaugurates SAP demonstration plant at Kochi Refinery

Our Bureau January 10 | Updated on January 10, 2022

SAP is one of the key components in sanitary napkins, baby diapers, under-pads and adult diapers

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has set up a superabsorbent polymer (SAP) technology demonstration plant of 200 tonne per annum at the Kochi Refinery. Using the in-house acrylic acid as feedstock, SAP technology is used in various hygiene products such as diapers and other incontinence products.

BPCL R&D team has developed the technology for production of hygiene grade SAP.SAP is produced using the acrylic acid which is manufactured at the new Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery.

The technology, piping and instrumentation diagram, detail engineering and equipment specification were all in-house developed jointly by Corporate Research & Development Centre (CRDC) and Kochi Refinery team. No external agency was engaged in the project.

Both polymerisation reactor and the drying units were shifted from BPCL’s Corporate Research & Development Centre at Noida. Other units like feed preparation unit, milling, coating and packing units were indigenously engineered and procured by the project team. The project was completed in just seven months.

SAP applications

SAP is a polymer that can absorb and retain extremely large amounts of a liquid relative to its own mass. Therefore, it is one of the key components in sanitary napkins, baby diapers, under-pads and adult diapers.

Presently, manufacturing units of these products in India are importing SAP. Large quantity of napkins, diapers and under-pads are also being imported. Commencement of production of SAP at Kochi Refinery could result in setting up of ancillary industries based on SAP in the vicinity including at the KINFRA’s new Ambalamugal Petro Chemical Park.

Published on January 10, 2022

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
