BPCL Kochi Refinery begins syngas procurement from Air Products

Air Products on Tuesday announced that its Kochi industrial gas complex has begun supplying syngas to the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Project (PDPP) at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s Kochi Refinery.

This is the company’s second supply contract with BPCL at the Kochi refinery, the firm said in a statement. Air Products already operates an industrial gas complex, which was inaugurated in 2018 and supplies other industrial gases such as hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, and steam to the BPCL Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) at the same location.

“The syngas supplied by Air Products is a critical component for the PDPP and will enable BPCL’s entry in the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical market in a big way,” Sanjay Khanna, Executive Director of BPCL Kochi Refinery, said in the statement. “PDPP will produce niche products like acrylic acid, oxo-alcohols and acrylates utilising industrial gases supplied by Air Products.”

“Air Products is privileged to supply syngas and aid BPCL’s entry in the petrochemical market,” Samir J Serhan, Chief Operating Officer, Air Products, said in the statement.