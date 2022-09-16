BPCL Kochi Refinery wins performance improvement award

BPCL Kochi Refinery has won the prestigious Refinery Performance Improvement Awards at the 25th Energy Technology Meet convened by Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The awards were received by Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, S Khanna, Director (Refineries) and Ajith Kumar K, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery) from Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs and Rameswar Teli, Minister of State.

The CHT award , under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas aims to motivate the Indian refineries to improve their overall performance. The performance was judged against six critical parameters like crude throughput, specific energy consumption (MBN), specific steam consumption, specific water consumption, operational availability, carbon intensity index and operating cost.

For the financial year 2019-20, BPCL Kochi Refinery has won the first prize for Refinery Performance Improvement and for the year 2021-22, the entity has won the commendation certificate.