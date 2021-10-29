BPCL posts ₹3,201-crore consolidated profit in Sept quarter

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,200.90 crore during the April-September quarter from ₹2,263.05 crore a year ago.

The state-run oil refiner’s revenue from operations rose to ₹1,01,937.67 crore during the second quarter of FY22 from ₹66,331.22 crore last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board at its meeting held on Friday has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share.

“With normalisation of business and fuel demand rising, we are witnessing robust growth in overall petroleum products sales,” said VRK Gupta, Chief Financial Officer.

“As international crude prices surge, we have seen good growth in gross refining margins. The growth in revenue and net profit was primarily due to lower base of last year, which was impacted by Covid-19 restrictions. We believe rest of the year will have better sentiments prevailing as vaccination picks up and businesses return to pre-Covid levels,” he added.