BPCL prefers organic growth in renewables, but is not averse to acquisitions

Take charge, India
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), which has set up a business unit to build a renewable energy portfolio, says it would prefer to set up its own capacity because “buying someone else’s assets does not add to the nation’s renewable energy capacity.” However, it is quite open to acquisitions, according to Amit Garg, Executive Director, Renewable Energy.
The state-owned refiner has promised to arm itself with 1GW of renewable energy assets by 2025 and 10GW by 2040, by which time it would also be net-zero in terms of carbon dioxide emissions, Garg told BusinessLine today.
What Garg has in mind is 800 MW of solar, 100 MW of wind and another 100 MW of biomass and small hydro. The capacities would predominantly come up for self-consumption, but the company is open to answering tenders such as those of the Solar Energy Corporation of India.
Garg indicated that the initial capacities might come around the Bina refinery, where BPCL has lands, but there are plans for Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, too. Distributed solar and rooftop solar are also in his sights.
