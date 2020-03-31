BPCL says there is no dearth of cooking gas stock

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has said that it has enough cooking gas stock to meet consumer needs, as the countrywide lockdown to combat the epidemic entered the seventh day.

“We would assure everyone that we have enough of LPG stock, across our network. All our LPG plants have enough manpower to operate them and all our distributors are making all efforts to deliver Bharatgas cylinders at the door-step of our consumers,” D Rajkumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, said in a statement.

Across our LPG network, we are taking all necessary precautions so that when we deliver Bharatgas cylinders at consumers’ doorsteps, they are safe to use. “Our cylinders are disinfected with Sodium Hypochlorite solution spray before they are dispatched from our bottling plants,” he said.

“Our more than 16,000 fuel stations are operational and are ready to fuel our customers in line with directives of local authorities. Nation’s lifeline, like medical, administrative, essential and emergency services are being regularly fuelled at our Stations. In this difficult time, we stand strong in serving our customers at our fuel stations and delivering the cooking gas at consumers home,” he stated.

“We are fully geared up to meet the increased demand, which we expect from next month, on account of the free cylinder scheme announced by the Prime Minister for PMUY beneficiaries, where three cylinders will be given in three months to such beneficiaries,” Rajkumar said.

BPCL employees are contributing one day salary to the PM-CARES Fund.

The company has announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh each, in the event of the death of any personnel engaged at fuel stations (Driveway salesmen and women), POL Operation Locations (Depots and Installations), LPG Bottling Plants, LPG Distributorships (delivery boys, showroom and godown staff) Pipeline TOPs and Intermediate Pumping Stations, and crew of all transport services, including bulk LPG trucks due to the infection and impact of Corona Virus.

More than 1,000 fuel stations, across our network are regularly distributing food packets or serving meals and water to distressed and stranded migrant workers heading towards their hometowns and the truck crew.