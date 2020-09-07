BPCL workers on 48-hour strike at Kochi Refinery

The 48-hour strike by BPCL workers against the management’s decision to sign a long-term wage settlement with clauses favourable for a speedy privatisation of the company commenced at Kochi Refinery on Monday morning.

Over 1,000 employees belonging to Cochin Refineries Workers Association at BPCL Kochi Refinery - (CITU), Cochin Refineries Employees Association (INTUC), the Refinery Employees Union and the BPCL Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) union are participating in the strike.

A protest meeting was held at the Kochi Refinery gate in compliance with Covid norms. CITU All India Secretary K Chandran Pillai inaugurated the meeting.

Agi MG, General Secretary of Cochin Refinery Workers Association, said that a total of 4,570 workers led by 13 Unions in the BPCL Mumbai, Kochi Refinery and marketing sectors of BPCL are participating in the strike.

Meanwhile, the BPCL management in a statement issued here said that the operations of Kochi Refinery are normal and there is no impact on the petroleum product availability in the market.

This all India strike is in connection with the long-term settlement of non-management employees of BPCL. Four rounds of discussions have been held and the final offer has been given to the unions. The offer envisages an overall increase of around 35 per cent.

The strike notice is under conciliation before the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) and in the last meeting held on September 3, he had appealed to the unions not to go on strike during conciliation.

The Kerala High court has also restrained the unions from going on strike as the matter is under conciliation. Thereafter, the management held detailed discussions with the unions separately and collectively on September 5 and 6.