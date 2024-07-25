BPEA Credit has committed ₹250 crore, including a green shoe option, to DMW Group, which makes precision components catering to diverse industry segments such as automotive and agricultural, aerospace, flow control and railways, a release said.

BPEA Credit’s flexible capital solution supports the group’s growth plans by providing financing for capital expenditure, working capital, and acquisition financing for the foundry business.

Promoted by first-generation entrepreneurs with more than 30 years of experience in the field, DMW has long-standing relationships with reputed blue-chip companies with strong credit ratings and a significant wallet share for many of the critical components. DMW recently acquired a controlling stake in a foundry business to integrate backwards into the value chain and increase the overall product offering to its customers.

“We have been in discussions with the DMW Group over the last few weeks to understand the financing needs of the group and structure a flexible capital solution to fund the group’s growth plans while ensuring the business can service the same from its operating cash flows,” said BPEA Managing Director Kaushal Ganeriwal.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit