Private credit provider BPEA Credit, which has rebranded itself as Ascertis Credit, has planned to launch its fifth fund soon, having already raised four funds and deployed around $1 billion in performing credit.

Its current fund is fully deployed, while it had announced the final close of Fund III in June 2022 at $600 million.

Earlier in the year, the company launched its new income fund series, Select Short Term Income Fund – I (SSTIF-I), targeting a fund of ₹750 crore to invest in stable, shorter-term investments with regular income distributions to its investors.

SSTIF-I announced its first close in June 2024 and is expected to announce final close soon.

The firm, an early mover in India’s private credit space, has a track record of generating strong private credit investment returns through providing bespoke, non-dilutive growth capital solutions to the mid and large corporates in India and south east Asia.

It manages capital for marquee global pension funds and developmental financial institutions, and a diverse set of Asian and Indian financial institutions, and family offices.