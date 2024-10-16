Private credit provider BPEA Credit, which has rebranded itself as Ascertis Credit, has planned to launch its fifth fund soon, having already raised four funds and deployed around $1 billion in performing credit.
Its current fund is fully deployed, while it had announced the final close of Fund III in June 2022 at $600 million.
Earlier in the year, the company launched its new income fund series, Select Short Term Income Fund – I (SSTIF-I), targeting a fund of ₹750 crore to invest in stable, shorter-term investments with regular income distributions to its investors.
SSTIF-I announced its first close in June 2024 and is expected to announce final close soon.
The firm, an early mover in India’s private credit space, has a track record of generating strong private credit investment returns through providing bespoke, non-dilutive growth capital solutions to the mid and large corporates in India and south east Asia.
It manages capital for marquee global pension funds and developmental financial institutions, and a diverse set of Asian and Indian financial institutions, and family offices.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.