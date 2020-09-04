BPSL case: Supreme Court gives two more weeks

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
The Supreme Court has given two weeks time to Bhushan Power and Steel promoter Sanjay Singhal and others to give their representation.
Earlier, the apex court said it will deliver the final order on September 8 but it will be now delayed further.
The BPSL case came up for online hearing on Friday as first item on the list at 10 am, but on request of lawyers it was delayed and taken as the last case of the day.
On request of more time by Singhal and Enforcement Directorate lawyers to put forth their views, the Judge gave four weeks time.
Without hearing any other parties as all were muted, Judge first gave four weeks time for all parties to come back on their final argument.
However, both JSW Steel and bank counsel placed their protest on dragging the case hurting interest of both banks and JSW.
Both cousels pointed out to the judge that final order was supposed to deliver on September 8 as per last hearing.
After hearing JSW Steel and banks counsel adjourned the matter reducing the time given to two weeks.
