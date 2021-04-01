Brainwired raises funds through bridge-funding from Agility Venture Partners

Kochi-based Agritech start-up Brainwired has raised an undisclosed amount through a bridge-funding round from Agility Venture Partners, which follows a pre-Seed round raised in May last year.

The start-up intends to use the funds to start manufacturing and scaling of its product WeSTOCK, the company said in a statement.

Founded in February 2018 by Sreeshankar S Nair and Romeo P Jerard, Brainwired uses Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to track the health of cattle using its device called WeSTOCK.

“The funds will be used to roll out the solution to our initial customers and pave way for scaling to different locations,” said Sreeshankar S Nair, Founder & CEO of Brainwired.

The startup is backed by angel investors Dhianu Das, Nandi Mehta and top institutions such as India Accelerator, Mumbai Angels and Agility Venture Partners.