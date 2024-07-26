Brakes India, a leading manufacturer and exporter of braking systems, is likely to establish a greenfield factory that will make advanced braking products under a joint venture with ADVICS, Japan’s leading premium brake system supplier, at Shoolagiri near Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The joint venture between Brakes India and ADVICS will operate under a 51:49 partnership to design, develop, and manufacture advanced braking products for the Indian light vehicle market. A total investment of ₹500 crore has been planned for the new production facility.

“We have been looking at Hosur for the greenfield unit and have applied for land in the SIPCOT park at Shoolagiri. We are awaiting the allotment letter from the State government any time soon,” said Sriram Viji, Managing Director of Brakes India, to businessline.

Focus on EVs

The State government had said that SIPCOT would establish a Future Mobility and E-Vehicle Park over 300 acres at Shoolagiri, Krishnagiri district to attract manufacturing investments. Under the ADVICS joint venture, Brakes India plans to produce future brake control products and systems, including electronic and software components that control braking systems. The first product focus will be on electronic stability control (ESC). ADVICS has a strong global presence and collaborates closely with Japanese OEMs such as Toyota, one of their key customers. ADVICS brings expertise in hybrid and electric vehicles, making ESC products suitable for both ICE engines and hybrid EVs. “We see strong potential as partners to meet the growing demand for hybrid electric vehicles and ESC products. Although ESC is not yet mandated, many vehicles already incorporate it due to global standards or safety requirements. There is definitely a demand for the ESC systems,” Viji explained. Meanwhile, Brakes India has already started supplying braking parts to EV makers. “Our EV order book has been quite strong. One thing to note is that braking products are often similar between ICE and EV vehicles,” he stated.

However, EVs have unique requirements, such as lower susceptibility to noise due to their quiet operation. Additionally, the software development for EVs is enhancing the feature richness of braking products made by the company. Brakes India has partnered with both domestic and international OEMs, becoming a preferred supplier to companies like Tata Motors.

The ₹7,500-crore company supplies braking parts and associated systems to EV OEMs in both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.