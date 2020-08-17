Brand Lay's to raise funds for hygiene kits through sale of art made by celebrities, artists

Snacks brand Lay's in collaboration with the Smile Foundation has launched a special exhibition called ‘Artwork for Heartwork’, as part of the ongoing #Heartwork initiative. The initiative brings together leading artists and celebrities to generate funds for procuring hygiene kits for people working on the frontline, including farmers, truck drivers and shopkeepers, during the pandemic.

The initiative aims to provide 40,000 hygiene kits through sale of original artwork listed on www.artandfound.co and all sale proceeds will go to the Smile Foundation.

The initiative brings together art pieces of 100 local artists, including painters, photographers and digital artists, as well as celebrities who have made and donated original artwork for the ‘Artwork for Heartwork’ cause.

Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Karan Tacker, Manushi Chillar, and Ishita Dutta, have also contributed sketches, acrylic work on canvas, charcoal work on paper and doodles to help raise funds for the initiative.

In a statement,Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, Dilen Gandhi, said, “Art is one of the strongest forms of expression and holds the power to drive action. With the Artwork for Heartwork initiative, we are channelizing the power of the visual medium to create awareness and thank the tireless effort of numerous unsung heroes. We started the #Heartwork journey with music and have now transitioned to tapping creative visual art formats for this heartwarming campaign."