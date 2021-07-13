Companies

Brick&Bolt launches operations in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 13, 2021

The tech-enabled construction company is already present in Bengaluru and Mysore

Brick&Bolt, a tech-enabled construction company, has launched operations in Hyderabad complementing its existing presence in Bengaluru and Mysore. The company simplifies the construction process for the inexperienced by making it transparent, ensures zero overhead costs and enables timely project deliveries.

Data from Brick&Bolt shows that customers who used their platform saved 10 to 15% of their time in the whole project duration as opposed to people who rely on traditional contractors.

Jayesh Rajpurohit, co-founder and CEO, Brick&Bolt said, “We are looking to expand and serve more geographies. Hyderabad is one step further in our vision of bringing tech enabled construction to all Indian cities. We are currently working with 700-plus customers in Bangalore and Mysore and want to replicate our success in Hyderabad.”

Hyderabad
