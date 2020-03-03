Bridgestone India partners with NSDC, RSDC to reskill tyre fitters

Bridgestone India and Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) on Monday entered into a partnership under the aegis of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train and reskill individuals in tyre fitter and repair jobs. This is in a bid to reskill over 3,600 youth under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

Under the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Bridgestone India has mandated RSDC to train 1,000 individuals in tyre fitter and repair job roles, the company said in a release. The scope also extends to certification with refreshers or reskilling training imparted to over 2,650 tyre fitters already on board with Bridgestone dealers across the country, it added.

“Bridgestone recognizes the fact that tyre repairing and fitting plays a critical role in road safety and in ensuring smooth movement of transport. It is therefore imperative that the youth are imparted training as per the latest technological advancements for this vital role. This initiative will create skilled workforce and ensure better earnings for the youth and overall enabling safer mobility on Indian roads. This is ‘Our Way to Serve’ the people and communities.” said Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

The MoU was signed by Apurv Choubey, CHRO, Bridgestone India and Vinod Simon, Chairman, RSDC in the presence of Ranu Kulshrestha CSR Head, Bridgestone India, RSDC’s Governing Council Members and officials of NSDC.

The project is being executed in a bid to bridge the skill gaps amongst tyre fitters, it said. “This assumes significance with the increased usage of tubeless tyres for both passenger and commercial vehicles. RSDC aims to reskill a million manpower under Recognition of Prior Skills (RPL) programme of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PKKVY),” it added.