Bridgestone India Private Ltd (BSID), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, announced today a significant investment of approximately $85 million aimed at strengthening its premium passenger car tire production and development capabilities in India.

This strategic move will enhance Bridgestone’s manufacturing capacity and technological expertise, reinforcing its position in the growing Indian tire market.

The investment will focus on the company’s Pune and Indore manufacturing plants, with production capacity at the Pune plant set to increase by 1.1 million tires annually by 2029. In addition to expanding output, the Indore plant will be upgraded to support the production of premium tires, meeting rising demand in the country’s automotive sector.

As part of the investment, BSID will establish a satellite technology center at its Pune facility in 2025. This center will focus on the development of “Dan-Totsu” products, which are designed using Bridgestone’s advanced “ENLITEN” technology. The new center will accelerate innovation in tire design and production, tailored specifically for the Indian market. Bridgestone’s ENLITEN technology, known for its lightweight and fuel-efficient properties, will play a key role in the development of these premium products.

The statement issued by Bridgestone added that it views India as a key growth market for its premium passenger tire business. The company points to strong economic development, increasing vehicle ownership, and a growing demand for high-performance tires as factors that contribute to the market’s promising outlook. In particular, the rise of High Rim Diameter (HRD) tires, which are increasingly popular in the Indian market, is expected to drive growth in the premium segment over the coming years.

BSID, which has been operating in India since 1996, has long been committed to supporting local automotive development through a “produce and sell” model, with a focus on both manufacturing locally and providing on-site service. This new investment aligns with Bridgestone’s broader strategy to enhance its “growth with quality” approach, focusing on high-profitability while creating lasting value for its customers and the broader community.

This initiative is part of Bridgestone’s Mid-Term Business Plan (2024-2026), which emphasises the creation of high-quality products and sustainable business practices. The company remains focused on contributing to a sustainable society by working closely with local employees, customers, and partners.

