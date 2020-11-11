Brigade Enterprises posts ₹30.62-crore loss in Q2

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
With continued uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic, real estate major Brigade Enterprises Ltd has posted a ₹30.62-crore loss on a consolidated basis for the second quarter of FY21 compared with the ₹37.64-crore profit recorded in the same period last year.
The company’s income is also lower by 57.15 per cent at ₹322.06 crore as against ₹751.60 crore in the same period last year. EPS for the quarter fell to ₹0.83 from ₹1.84 posted last year.
Segment-wise, real estate posted a revenue of ₹221.46 crore ( ₹570.24 crore), hospitality ₹16.16 crore (₹84.10 crore), and leasing ₹80.30 crore (₹89.93 crore).
MR Jaishankar, CMD, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said: “The quarter continued to witness uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic, however, we will continue to focus on our businesses which helped deliver growth amidst this challenging environment. Despite the headwinds, we have seen a bounce back in our residential segment with sales value back to pre-Covid levels. Our total collections for the quarter at ₹536 crore and cash flows are positive.”
“The office business will gain momentum in the coming quarters as enquiries are building up and our office rental collections are stable. With the gradual opening of the economy, we are modestly optimistic with respect to the hospitality and retail businesses, all efforts are being taken to improve their performance and we are positive that even these businesses will normalise soon,” he said.
