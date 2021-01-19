Brigade Group expands footprint in Hyderabad with residential project

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Brigade Group, a leading real estate developer, has launched Brigade Citadel, a 11-plus-acre residential project in Moti Nagar, Hyderabad, which is likely to see an investment of about ₹1,100 crore, with 2 million sq ft of built-up space.
The company has a pipeline of about 25 million sq ft of real-estate development projects across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi to be completed over the next 4-5 years.
Brigade Citadel in Hyderabad comprises of over 1,300 two- and three-bedroom homes which are priced starting at ₹75 lakh and ₹99 lakh, respectively.
Rajendra Joshi, CEO, Residential, Brigade Enterprises, said: “The sale of residential units has shown a steady rise in the last six months. We are expecting this trend to continue in 2021. We see Hyderabad as a growth driver, given that it recorded the lowest level of unsold inventory in the recent past compared with the other metros in the country. The launch of Brigade Citadel marks Brigade Group’s re-entry into Hyderabad. This will be our second offering (in Hyderabad) after Brigade at No. 7, Banjara Hills.”
Mentioning about real-estate trends, the company said there is growing trend towards branded developers across all major cities in the country. The residential sector has bounced back to pre-Covid levels, it claimed.
As part of its expansion plan for Hyderabad, Brigade Group said it is on the lookout for strategic partners and potential land parcels in the city.
