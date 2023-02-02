Digital marketing solutions company Brightcom has signed an agreement with the US-based Consumable, Inc, to set up a joint venture to offer audio advertising solutions.

The 51:49 joint venture, called Brightcom Audio US, LLC, will combine the strengths of the two companies to offer a comprehensive audio advertising platform. The joint venture will become effective immediatel

Consumable works with Internet publishers to provide them with marketing solutions to provide content for their audience.

“The focus will be on improving the overall experience for users and disrupting the status quo in the OOH (Out-Of-Home) audio advertising industry.