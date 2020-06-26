Companies

Brightcom net profit flat at ₹107 crore Q4

Updated on June 26, 2020

Business picked up in May, June: Brightcom CEO

Brightcom Group, a digital marketing solutions and services company, has reported a flat growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹107 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. It registered an income of ₹628.25 crore (₹565 crore) in the quarter.

The firm reported consolidated revenues of ₹2,692.32 crore in the financial year 2019-20 as against ₹2,580 crore in the previous year and a net profit of ₹440.10 crore (₹444 crore) during the year. The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹9.24. The digital segment revenues grew by 4.77 per cent.

The consolidated numbers represent the 12 subsidiaries that the company bought over a period of time.

The net profit of the standalone firm (which represent the parent firm that does backend operations) stood ₹5.18 crore in the fourth quarter as against ₹58 lakh in the comparable quarter last year. It posted an income of ₹124.19 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against ₹118.64 crore in the comparable quarter previous year.

“The fourth quarter was a slower quarter. We had some challenges initially as some markets were impacted by COVID-19,” Suresh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Brightcom, has said.

“There, however, is a momentum in May and June as there is an increase in consumption of content during the pandemic,” he said.

The board of directors has recommended a ‘token’ dividend of ₹0.05 per share for the financial year 2019-20 financial year.

Published on June 26, 2020

