Adtech and digital marketing solutions company Brightcom posted a net profit of ₹321 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, against ₹277 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, a growth of 51 per cent.

It registered revenue of ₹1,683 crore (₹1,104 crore), a growth of 52 per cent.

“The main drivers for the growth in revenue are enhanced client reach across locations and businesses and efforts to improve market share in the US and European Union markets. We have added five advertising agencies and 16 new direct advertisers,” the company said in a communication to the BSE).

