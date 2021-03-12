Brightcom to foray into digital audio space

Brightcom Group, a digital marketing and software development company, has announced its foray into $4.2billion digital audio medium. Digital audio streaming is on the rise with millennials preferring to consuming content on the go on various digital platforms.

“We are going to set up an exclusive division to focus on the new and emerging content streaming business. We are looking at an investment of $10-15 million over the next 12-18 months to focus on this business,” Suresh Reddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brightcom, has said.

The BSE and NSE-listed firm would help content developers monetise their audio content. “Digital Audio is the second most popular activity involving about 204 million listeners in US alone,” he said. “Nearly 50 per cent of millennials listen to digital content while doing their daily chores. As more users are joining the bandwagon, advertisers are following the users,” he said.

Online listeners consume audio content through the Internet for about 30 minutes a day on average. The publisher strength of Brightcom has has gone up to 47,000 from 10,000 in the last two years. Of these, 89,704 are direct accounts, he said. “These strengths give enough confidence to the company to foray into digital audio space,” he said.