Brilliant Biopharma to diversify into feed and health segments

Tracking deals
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 croreKogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used ...
Brilliant Biopharma, the Hyderabad-based animal health company plans to double its vaccine portfolio to a dozen and diversify into feed and health segments with over ₹130 crore investment.
It’s manufacturing units are in Pasha Mylaram and Bollaram industrial areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad. New products will start rolling out in 2020. At present, Brilliant claims to be the largest producer of the Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine and is concentrated on antibiotics and about six vaccines.
The two significant investments underway are the expansion of the production capacity of the FMD with the latest version of the vaccine in Pasha Mylaram and the ₹30 cr dedicated unit to make animal feed supplants and minerals in Bollaram, says B Mourya, the Chairman & Managing Director.
At present, the capacity for FMD vaccine is close to 300 million doses per annum. With the expansion, it will go up to 400 m doses per annum. The company is a lead player in the Centre’s FMD Control programme too, Mourya told BusinessLine.
Talking of the expansion, she said some of the new vaccines in the pipeline are for sheep, goat, Peste des petits ruminants (PPR) or goat plague; cattle and canine targeted vaccines. At present, the company makes 4 bacterial and 2 viral vaccines.
Started around 2000, Brilliant Biopharma came up with its first vaccine for Rabies in 2002-03. It’s an entrepreneurial venture for Mourya Boda, who is the daughter of Industrialist and BJP MP from Kurnool, TG Venkatesh.
From the present turnover ₹160 crore, the company aims to make it ₹200 crore during FY21, which includes ₹30 crore exports to the Middle East.
“Our aim is to emerge as a one-stop company for animal vaccines and a range of animal healthcare, feed products and solutions,” she said. The estimated market size for animal healthcare products is ₹4,800 crore.
In line with this, the company is moving into animal nutrition, feed supplements and diversified vaccines in the near future, she added. The company has also built R&D centre with a team of 25.
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 croreKogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used ...
Omidyar Network India has led a ₹34-crore Series A2 round in Bengaluru-based Datasigns Technologies Pvt Ltd, ...
Chennai-based Kuwy Technology arranges loan approvals in 5 minutes flat
Fighting many odds, Haryana’s Sonu Bala runs a Common Service Centre
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
BL Research Bureau Amid the ongoing consumption slowdown, HUL Hindustan Unilever has managed to hold its head ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...