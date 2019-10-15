Brilliant Biopharma to diversify into feed and health segments

Brilliant Biopharma, the Hyderabad-based animal health company plans to double its vaccine portfolio to a dozen and diversify into feed and health segments with over ₹130 crore investment.

It’s manufacturing units are in Pasha Mylaram and Bollaram industrial areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad. New products will start rolling out in 2020. At present, Brilliant claims to be the largest producer of the Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine and is concentrated on antibiotics and about six vaccines.

The two significant investments underway are the expansion of the production capacity of the FMD with the latest version of the vaccine in Pasha Mylaram and the ₹30 cr dedicated unit to make animal feed supplants and minerals in Bollaram, says B Mourya, the Chairman & Managing Director.

At present, the capacity for FMD vaccine is close to 300 million doses per annum. With the expansion, it will go up to 400 m doses per annum. The company is a lead player in the Centre’s FMD Control programme too, Mourya told BusinessLine.

Expansion plans

Talking of the expansion, she said some of the new vaccines in the pipeline are for sheep, goat, Peste des petits ruminants (PPR) or goat plague; cattle and canine targeted vaccines. At present, the company makes 4 bacterial and 2 viral vaccines.

Started around 2000, Brilliant Biopharma came up with its first vaccine for Rabies in 2002-03. It’s an entrepreneurial venture for Mourya Boda, who is the daughter of Industrialist and BJP MP from Kurnool, TG Venkatesh.

From the present turnover ₹160 crore, the company aims to make it ₹200 crore during FY21, which includes ₹30 crore exports to the Middle East.

“Our aim is to emerge as a one-stop company for animal vaccines and a range of animal healthcare, feed products and solutions,” she said. The estimated market size for animal healthcare products is ₹4,800 crore.

In line with this, the company is moving into animal nutrition, feed supplements and diversified vaccines in the near future, she added. The company has also built R&D centre with a team of 25.