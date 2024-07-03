Britannia Industries Limited, a leading Indian multinational food products company, has made a significant move by appointing Urjit Patel as additional non-executive independent Directors of the company for a term of five years, as per an exchange filing on July 2.

His term would start on July 2nd, 2024, and end on July, 1st, 2029. The appointment is subject to board approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled on August 12, 2024.

Alongside Patel, Mr. Sunil Siddharth Lalbhai, Chairman and Managing Director of Atul Limited, has also been appointed as an Independent non-executive director.

Urjit Patel served as the 24th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) between 2016-18. Prior to this, he was Deputy Governor at the RBI from January 2013 overseeing monetary policy, economic research, and financial markets operations.

From 2013 to 2018, he served as a Deputy in the G-20, BRICS Finance Ministers, and Central Bank Governors groups.

Between 2022-24, Patel served as Vice President (Investment Operations Region 1) at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. He currently chairs the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

Patel worked in the private sector for about fifteen years in various capacities, including positions at Reliance Industries Limited and IDFC Limited, amongst others.He resigned as the RBI Governor in 2018, citing personal reasons.

Founded in 1892, Britannia is one of India’s oldest companies. It is currently part of the Wadia Group, headed by Nusli Wadia.