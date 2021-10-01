Britannia Industries begins work in UP facility

The country’s largest bakery foods company, Britannia Industries Limited, has commenced work on its ₹340 crore Greenfield manufacturing facility in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh.

The commercial production is expected to begin in 15 months. The facility is spread over 30 acres and has an annual production capacity of 1.25 lakh tonnes.

The unit will be used to produce some of the flagship offerings from Britannia across brands like ‘Marie Gold’, ‘5050’, ‘Good Day’, ‘Milk Bikis’, ‘Tiger Glucose’ and ‘Rusk’.

According to a company statement, in line with its commitment to supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the facility will deploy state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology developed within the country.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, had been a part of the foundation stone laying ceremony which took place on September 29.

The Barabanki facility will source key input materials that include wheat flour, sugar, and other ingredients locally thereby supporting a cross-section of the farming community in the state, it said in a statement.

According to Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries, the State is a large consumption market for the company and this facility will help it meet the growing demand for bakery products in the region

“The facility will also create fairly large-scale employment opportunities. I am happy that the procurement plans of various capital goods and input materials are planned in a way, as to support Indian industry and the state’s agriculture sector,” he added.