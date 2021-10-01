Britannia Industries begins work in UP facility

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The country’s largest bakery foods company, Britannia Industries Limited, has commenced work on its ₹340 crore Greenfield manufacturing facility in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh.
The commercial production is expected to begin in 15 months. The facility is spread over 30 acres and has an annual production capacity of 1.25 lakh tonnes.
The unit will be used to produce some of the flagship offerings from Britannia across brands like ‘Marie Gold’, ‘5050’, ‘Good Day’, ‘Milk Bikis’, ‘Tiger Glucose’ and ‘Rusk’.
According to a company statement, in line with its commitment to supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the facility will deploy state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology developed within the country.
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, had been a part of the foundation stone laying ceremony which took place on September 29.
The Barabanki facility will source key input materials that include wheat flour, sugar, and other ingredients locally thereby supporting a cross-section of the farming community in the state, it said in a statement.
According to Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries, the State is a large consumption market for the company and this facility will help it meet the growing demand for bakery products in the region
“The facility will also create fairly large-scale employment opportunities. I am happy that the procurement plans of various capital goods and input materials are planned in a way, as to support Indian industry and the state’s agriculture sector,” he added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...