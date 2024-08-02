Bengaluru-headquartered Britannia Industry reported a consolidated revenue of ₹4250.29 crore growing by 6 per cent year-on-year for the first quarter compared to ₹4,010.7 in FY24. The company’s profit rose 10.51 per cent to ₹505.64 crore.

The sales for the biscuit maker stood at ₹4,129.92 crore ( ₹3,969.84 crore).

The operating profit margins increased by 50 basis points y-o-y to 17.7 per cent, while EBITDA grew approximately 9 per cent to ₹753 crore.

“The performance this quarter reflects the agile approach to a dynamic market environment and diligent market practices. We delivered a modest revenue growth of 4 per cent during the quarter, driven by high single-digit volume growth, and improved operating margins over last year. Our market share progressed well as an outcome of sustained investments in Brands, Product excellence, and Innovation,” said Varun Berry, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, in a release.

Rural focus

The company is making progress in rural areas by expanding its distribution network and improving its product offerings to cater to local preferences, allowing them to capture a larger market share in rural regions compared to urban ones.

He added, “We are also taking advantage of the expanding modern trade and e-commerce channels. On cost and profitability front, we remain vigilant of the commodity price fluctuations and evolving geopolitical landscape. Our Cost Efficiency Program continues to yield operational savings, ensuring robust operating margins. We are committed to investing in capability enhancement and brand development while maintaining price competitiveness with the clear objective of driving market share and sustaining profits.”

The FMCG company’s shares closed at ₹5,751, reflecting a 0.39 per cent increase on the BSE.