Britannia to hike production capacity at Odisha plant

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
To keep up with growing demand for bakery products and packaged foods, Britannia Industries Limited announced the expansion of its manufacturing plant in Khordha, Odisha. The company is investing ₹94 crore in adding two new manufacturing lines to increase production capacity by nearly 85 per cent to 65,000 metric tonnes from the current 35,000 metric tonnes per annum.
The new capacities will be operational by October 2022 enabling production hike of its core brands, including Marie Gold, Vita Marie Gold, Tiger Glucose and Good Day, while adding variety to its portfolio.
The new plants will adhere to stringent quality and safety protocols. As part of its commitment to embed sustainability into its business operations and improve its environmental profile, the plant will focus on water neutrality or zero water discharge and reduce and recycle waste from its operations, the company said.
Currently, the Odisha facility employs 700 people, and the expansion would add up to 450 more, taking the total count to 1,150.
The new manufacturing lines will feature fully automated processing and packing lines, as well as the latest warehousing infrastructure to optimize supply chain and quality management.
