FMCG major Britannia Industries Limited announced that its Treat Croissant business has crossed ₹100 crore in revenues in this financial year, within a year of its national roll-out.

Treat Croissant is manufactured at Britannia’s own manufacturing facility, and the recipe has been customised to cater to the Indian palette.

“Our play in the croissant category is on a firm footing now, and we believe that there is tremendous headroom for growth. We will be looking to develop the nascent category through consumer-led franchise building and popular flavour extensions. Our target is to hit the ₹300 crore mark in three years,” said Varun Berry, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Britannia Industries.

The snacking market in the country is currently being driven by numerous factors, such as a large young population, evolving aspirations, changing lifestyles, the need for convenience, and an inclination to experiment with newer food formats, the company said.

It offers croissants in three flavours - cocoa crème, vanilla crème, and mixed fruit.

Yudhishter Shringi, Chief Business Officer, Adjacency Business, Britannia Industries, said, “The growing adoption of Indian consumers to western food trends along with the increasing demand for ready-to-eat snacks, especially among Gen Z and millennials. We will continue to create more awareness for the category and make the brand accessible to more consumers through our robust omnichannel distribution network.”