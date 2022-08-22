British luxury carmaker McLaren to open first retail store in India

The first retail store of the British luxury car maker McLaren Automotive will be opened in Mumbai in October. The UK based company on Monday confirmed that they would be entering the Indian Market.

McLaren’s range of supercars are designed at the McLaren Technology centre. The cars offers personalisation, high-technology and super lightweight engineering, combined with cutting-edge designs.

With an entry in the Indian market, the company McLaren Automotive will mark its brand in the 41st global territory.

“India remains an important market wherein our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar,” Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive said.

The Artura

Set to formally open the store in Mumbai in the third quarter of 2022, the car manufacturer will offer the breadth of its model range to Indian customers, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the marque’s first ever high-performance hybrid – the Artura

“As a globally renowned supercar manufacturer, McLaren is the pinnacle of modern supercar luxury. We look forward to opening the McLaren Mumbai retail experience centre and offering McLaren customers an outstanding opportunity to engage with the brand and be part of the McLaren owners’ community,” said Lalit Choudary, McLaren Mumbai

The company will also provide customers with full levels of support, offering sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range of McLaren models. They will include the 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider.

Further, McLaren has appointed Infinity Cars as its first official retail partner in India. Infinity Cars shall operate the McLaren retail business under the McLaren Mumbai name.