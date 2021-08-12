Brookfield India REIT Q1 operating income up 4% to ₹170cr, to distribute ₹182cr to unit-holders

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Tuesday reported a 3.8 per cent increase in net operating income to ₹169.6 crore for the quarter ended June and announced the distribution of ₹181.7 crore to unit-holders. Its net operating income stood at ₹163.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating rentals

The collections of operating lease rentals remained robust at around 99 per cent. Income from operating lease rentals grew by 7.3 per cent to ₹161.6 crore in the April-June quarter from ₹150.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total income stood at ₹222.67 crore, while profit at ₹73.83 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has four large campus format office parks located in Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, and Kolkata. Its portfolio consists of 14 million sq ft comprising 10.3 million sq ft of completed area, 0.1 million sq ft of under-construction area, and 3.7 million sq ft of future development potential. It has rights to acquire a further 8.3 million sq ft and rights of the first offer on an additional 6.7 million sq ft, both currently owned by members of the Brookfield Group.

Global investment firm Brookfield launched India's third Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) after successfully raising ₹3,800 crore through an initial public offer.