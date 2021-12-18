Brookfield India REIT to purchase 100% stake in Seaview Developers for ₹3,970 crore

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield India REIT) on Saturday announced that it has agreed to purchase 100 per cent stake in Seaview Developers (SDPL Noida), which owns Candor TechSpace N2, for a total acquisition price of ₹3,970 crore.
The institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle, in a statement, said the acquisition will be financed through a combination of preferential issue of ₹950 crore at a price of ₹294.25 per unit, and a property level debt issue of ₹2,910 crore at 6.78 per cent per annum.
The preferential issue amounting to ₹495 crore will be allotted to third party investors and ₹455 crore will be allotted to Brookfield Group, according to the statement.
Brookfield India REIT will issue the units to Brookfield Group, HDFC Life Insurance, Housing Development Finance Corporation and State Bank of India via a preferential issue subject to unitholder and stock exchange approvals, it added.
Alok Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Brookprop Management Services Private said, “With this acquisition, our operating area increases by 35 per cent to 18.6 million square feet and the gross asset value increases by 34 per cent to ₹15,600 crore.”
The acquisition and the funding are subject to unitholder and regulatory approvals.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...