BSE, NSE clear Gateway Distriparks amalgamation scheme

Gateway Distriparks on Monday informed the exchanges that it has received their ‘No-objection’ for the amalgamation scheme. The company, a leading integrated inter-modal logistics facilitator, had announced an amalgamation scheme between GDL and its subsidiaries Gateway Rail Freight Limited and Gateway East India Private Limited in September 2020.

With the exchanges’ nod, GDL, Gateway Rail Freight Limited and Gateway East India Pvt Ltd have filed the Joint Company Application in relation to the Scheme with NCLT on Monday to begin the next step of the process.

Shares of GDL are ruling at ₹180.30, down 2.70 per cent, on the BSE.