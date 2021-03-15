Companies

BSE, NSE clear Gateway Distriparks amalgamation scheme

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 15, 2021

Gateway Distriparks on Monday informed the exchanges that it has received their ‘No-objection’ for the amalgamation scheme. The company, a leading integrated inter-modal logistics facilitator, had announced an amalgamation scheme between GDL and its subsidiaries Gateway Rail Freight Limited and Gateway East India Private Limited in September 2020.

Gateway Distriparks open to bid for Concor

With the exchanges’ nod, GDL, Gateway Rail Freight Limited and Gateway East India Pvt Ltd have filed the Joint Company Application in relation to the Scheme with NCLT on Monday to begin the next step of the process.

Shares of GDL are ruling at ₹180.30, down 2.70 per cent, on the BSE.

