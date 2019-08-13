BSH Home Appliances elevates Gunjan Srivastava as APAC head

BSH Home Appliances Group on Tuesday announced top level-changes by elevating Gunjan Srivastava as head of Asia-Pacific operations.

Srivastava will be replaced by Neeraj Bahl, who joins as new India Managing Director and CEO of BSH Home Appliances, said a company statement.

Bahl joined BSH in July this year and prior to that he was working with Panasonic India where he was the Group Chief Sales for retail and online segment, it added.

In his new role, Srivastava will be based in Singapore and his mandate will encompass running BSH’s business across the Asia-Pacific region including India, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

BSH Home Appliances, a European market leader, which entered India in 2010, operates with three brands – Bosch, Siemens and recently launched luxury brand Gaggenau.