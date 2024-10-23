Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) revealed its new logo and introduced seven digital services on October 22, focusing on secure, affordable, and reliable connectivity across India.

The launch event was led by Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi.

The state-owned telecom operator’s new initiatives include India’s first Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity solution, which integrates satellite and terrestrial mobile networks.

The company also introduced automated SIM kiosks offering 24/7 services with UPI payment options and an intranet TV service providing 500+ channels through its FTTH network at no additional cost.

BSNL’s security-focused services feature an automatic spam-blocking system and a dedicated network for disaster relief operations. The company launched a national Wi-Fi roaming service for FTTH customers and pioneered private 5G connectivity for mining operations in collaboration with C-DAC.

The new logo incorporates green and white arrows surrounding India against an orange backdrop, emphasizing nationwide coverage and inclusivity. The company’s tagline, “Connecting Bharat,” underscores its mission to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

These developments represent BSNL’s strategic push to modernize its services and strengthen its position in India’s competitive telecommunications market.