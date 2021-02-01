‘Budget has tried to balance social and economic priorities of the country’

The Budget has done a “balancing act” between the social and economic priorities of the country, said Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami Ltd. It has enhanced allocation to agri-credit and has also prioritised the agricultural and agri-allied sectors.

“All these measures are expected to generate an increase in rural consumption, which is necessary for reviving the Indian economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aditya V Agarwal, Director, Emami Group called the Budget “growth oriented” and said it “can be expected to boost consumption”.

“Increased thrust on digital transactions and compliance, helping in greater ease of doing business, will augur well to take the nation to the next level of growth,” he maintained.