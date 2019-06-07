‘Bullish’ on enterprise sales, Dell focusses on premium, ultra-slim segment in laptops

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
Computer-maker Dell will focus on the premium, ultra-slim segment of PCs in India and is “bullish” on its enterprise business.
“It is a growing part of the market. If you look at where we are placed , in the high-price band category, which cuts across ultra-slim (greater than $800), we are number 1 in the commercial segment. For us, it is important to maintain that lead and grow incrementally,” Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell India, told BusinessLine.
The company on Friday launched what it claimed is the world’s smallest 14-inch ‘2-in-1’ laptop (with a touchscreen), the Latitude 7400 2-in-1.
The Latitude line-up is Dell’s commercial laptop offering, mostly aimed at enterprises. Dell is seeing a lot of traction from the enterprise side, Manjeri added. “Most organisations are now starting to profile their workforce and trying to optimise the most productive device for a person to use,” he said.
Many youngsters joining the workforce have high technology expectations from their organisations and this drives the need for better devices, a trend that Dell expects will increase. According to data from research firm IDC, the ultra-slim category, which is 25.3 per cent of the total PC market, grew by 86.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019.
“Spending towards Ultra-slim notebooks is increasing, owing to factors such as improved mobility due to the thinness of the product and enhanced aesthetics,” said a statement from IDC.
According to Manjeri, the new 7400 2-in-1 has been developed with inputs from Dell’s consumer-focussed brands like the XPS.
“Some of the great features in XPS - the portability, the carbon fibre material, all of them caught on, and we started seeing our customers ask for such features in our commercial notebooks,” he said. With widespread smartphone use, customers also expect to see smartphone features on their laptops.
“A lot of the expectations from our end customers have come from the iPhone experience and what happened with smartphones,” said Manjeri.
He also said that among the 2-in-1 devices, detachable products (where the screen can be detached and functions as a tablet) are seeing a declining demand whereas people are preferring convertibles (which can be flipped, but not detached), because they can pack in a lot more features.
Dell is also seeing significant growth in its workstations, with demand being driven by the manufacturing and services industries.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor