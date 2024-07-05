The country’s largest homegrown burger chain, Burger Singh, has inaugurated its first airport outlet at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur.

The move is part of Burger Singh’s strategic expansion into airports of tier2 and 3 cities, supported by existing outlets and a robust supply chain.

The company targets to bridge a significant market gap as travellers in these airports often lack access to renowned branded foods.

Burger Singh plans to open outlets in airports including Ranchi, Mangalore, Dehradun, Jammu, Vadodara, Bhopal, Surat, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Rajkot, Imphal, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Indore and Varanasi in the near future.

The expansion is facilitated by its existing outlets and a well-established supply chain in these cities, enabling a seamless entry into the airport market.

With the recent pre-series B funding, Burger Singh is now valued at ₹430 crore.

With over 175 outlets across 75 cities, Burger Singh is widely known for its strategic and thoughtful expansion across the country in the last 10 years with 70 per cent of their current operational outlet present in smaller cities.

Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder & CEO, Burger Singh said by the end of this financial year, the company aims to add 100 more outlets in these cities, with the goal of providing delicious and high quality burgers.

The company launched its first outlet in 2014 in the city of Gurugram, and since then, it has opened over 175 outlets in 75 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Shillong, Jaipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar and others. It also has presence with three outlets and one food truck in London.