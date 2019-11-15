Burger Singh raises fresh funds

Apple AirPods Pro review: Shut out the noise in comfort
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Homegrown QSR restaurant chain, Burger Singh, has raised a fresh funding round led by Singapore-based venture capital firm RB Investments for an undisclosed amount. Besides this, other new investors in this round included Salgaocar Family Office of Goa, Raghuvanshi Investments Pvt Ltd (family office of Sona Group MD Sunjay Kapur) and Vikramaditya Mohan Thapar Family Trust.
Investors Ashish Dhavan and Sanjeev Bikhchandani have also made additional investments in this round. Kabir Jeet Singh, founder and CEO of Burger Singh said this was an extended series A round of funding to strengthen product development and facilitate the expansion plans of the company. Launched in November 2014, the company has so far raised about $6 million from strategic and angel investors.
Known for its fusion burgers and quirky branding, Burger Singh has 30 operational outlets in the Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Nagpur, Dehradoon besides London. While majority of these restaurants are company-owned and operated, some of them are franchise-owned and operated. “We plan to open 2-3 restaurants every month for the next 6-8 months. Our long-term goal is to have 100 operational restaurants by the end of 2022. This will be a mix of company-owned and franchise-owned restaurants,” he said.
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
After a long drawn battle that has lasted for over 800 days, the Essar Steel saga has finally come to an end ...
Big dreams have to be backed up with realistic plans
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note and continue to hover in green, gaining ...
On Thursday, the rupee after opening flat at 72.06, weakened to make an intraday low of 72.24 against the ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...