Burger Singh raises fresh funds

Homegrown QSR restaurant chain, Burger Singh, has raised a fresh funding round led by Singapore-based venture capital firm RB Investments for an undisclosed amount. Besides this, other new investors in this round included Salgaocar Family Office of Goa, Raghuvanshi Investments Pvt Ltd (family office of Sona Group MD Sunjay Kapur) and Vikramaditya Mohan Thapar Family Trust.

Investors Ashish Dhavan and Sanjeev Bikhchandani have also made additional investments in this round. Kabir Jeet Singh, founder and CEO of Burger Singh said this was an extended series A round of funding to strengthen product development and facilitate the expansion plans of the company. Launched in November 2014, the company has so far raised about $6 million from strategic and angel investors.

Majority are company-owned

Known for its fusion burgers and quirky branding, Burger Singh has 30 operational outlets in the Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Nagpur, Dehradoon besides London. While majority of these restaurants are company-owned and operated, some of them are franchise-owned and operated. “We plan to open 2-3 restaurants every month for the next 6-8 months. Our long-term goal is to have 100 operational restaurants by the end of 2022. This will be a mix of company-owned and franchise-owned restaurants,” he said.