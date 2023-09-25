The Burman family, which holds a controlling stake in Dabur, made an open offer on Monday for an additional 26 per cent stake in financial services company Religare Enterprises for up to Rs 2,116 crore ($255.03 million), according to a stock exchange filing.

The Burmans already hold more than 21 per cent stake in Religare and intend to take control of the company once the open offer is concluded, the offer document showed.

The Burmans intend to acquire more than 90 million shares at Rs 235 per share, according to the document. ($1 = Rs 82.9700)