By 2021, UltraTech aims to source 25% of energy from renewable sources

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
UltraTech Cement plans to generate over 650 million units of renewable power with a target to increase the contribution of green energy to 25 per cent of its total power consumption by 2021. The targeted increase is more than double the current 10 per cent.
To achieve the objective, UltraTech plans to increase its Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) capacity, enabling a low carbon product mix through thermal substitution, the company said in a statement.
The use of renewable power for UltraTech’s energy requirements will result in annual carbon emission reduction of 533,000 tonnes of CO2, and in 25 years’ total carbon footprint reduction of 13 million tonnes. With this, UltraTech will be among the largest users of renewable energy in the Indian cement sector, it said.
Last fiscal, UltraTech commissioned 28 MW of WHRS, taking its generation from the system to 8 per cent of total power consumption. There are more investments in progress which are expected to be completed in a phased manner by 2021, taking WHRS to 15 per cent of total power requirement, the statement said.
The benefits include a reduction in the cost per unit of power, as WHRS can bring it down to ₹0.50 from the existing thermal power cost of ₹4 per unit, it added.
KK Maheshwari, Managing Director, UltraTech, said the cement sector’s annual emissions need to come down by at least 16 per cent by 2030 to bring it in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor