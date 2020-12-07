By Day 5, Nissan receives 5,000 Magnite bookings

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Nissan India on Monday said it received over 50,000 enquiries and 5,000 bookings for the newly launched compact SUV Magnite within five days of its launch.
The company had launched the vehicle at a special introductory price of ₹4.99 lakh onwards with more than 20 variants, with the top variant at ₹9.59 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The price is valid for all bookings until December 31.
More than 60 per cent of the bookings are for the top two grades — XV and XV Premium — and more than 30 per cent are for the CVT Automatic, the company said.
“The all-new Nissan Magnite has received phenomenal response from Indian consumers. Increasing footfalls and substantial bookings of the all-new Magnite have strengthened our belief that the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ SUV will be a game changing product for the discerning Indian customer,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.
With an increased preference for the top variants, it is evident that customers are looking for a global SUV that is safe, stylish and feature-rich, yet delivering best-in-class value proposition, he said.
More than 40 per cent of the bookings came through digital channels, the company said, adding that it is also offering a wide spectrum of 20 grades between all the variants with additional choice of 'Tech Pack' at ₹38,698 that expands the choice to 36 combinations. The ‘Tech Pack’ includes wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers.
