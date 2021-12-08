BYJU’S acquires Austrian company GeoGebra

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Edtech major BYJU’S has acquired Austria-headquartered GeoGebra.
The Austrian company has built an interactive and collaborative mathematics learning tool. This acquisition is said to complement BYJU’S overall product strategy.
GeoGebra will continue to operate as an independent unit within the BYJU’S group under the leadership of its founder Markus Hohenwarter.
Speaking on the acquisition, Anita Kishore, Chief Strategy Officer, BYJU’S said, “The GeoGebra team has built a powerful and stimulating platform that complements BYJU’S mission of providing impactful learning for students. Designed to improve mathematical understanding, it offers significant features that provide interactive resources that adapt to every child’s style and pace of learning. At BYJU’S, with the help of innovative teaching and technology, we have been making Math fun, visual, and engaging. And with GeoGebra on board, we will continue to further enhance, reimagine and transform the way Math is taught and learned.”
BYJU’s raises term loan of $1.2 billion
GeoGebra has a community of over 100 million learners across more than 195 countries. The platform brings together geometry, algebra, spreadsheets, graphing, statistics and calculus in one easy-to-use format.
The platform, according to the company, has dynamic and connected geometry and algebra learning tools that aid in formulating and proving geometric conjectures. The software can be either downloaded as an app or can be used online. The curriculum is available in multiple languages for students around the world.
We expect about a third of our revenues from international markets in the next 3-4 years: Byju’s CSO
“GeoGebra was born out of a passion to help students learn math in a visually appealing and engaging manner. Our shared passion for learning and teaching resonates with BYJU’S, making them a perfect partner for our onward journey. I am confident that this partnership will help millions of students learn mathematics in an interactive way, in turn making them overcome their fear of math and learn to master it,” said Markus Hohenwarter, Founder and Developer of GeoGebra.
GeoGebra includes both an enterprise and philanthropic non-profit organisation. Its commercial services support more than 300 established education service companies and start-ups, while the non-profit supports students, teachers, researchers, and government agencies across many countries.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...